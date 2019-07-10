Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.52 N/A 0.19 76.51

Demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.