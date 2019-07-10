Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.45
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.52
|N/A
|0.19
|76.51
Demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-0.65%
|1.99%
|1.32%
|-3.46%
|10.83%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|-1.04%
|-1.25%
|2.07%
|-0.14%
|-4.75%
|9.46%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
