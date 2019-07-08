Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 16 2.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 40.2%. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.