Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.59 N/A 0.70 22.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.