Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.52
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.59
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
