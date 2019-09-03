Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.41 N/A -0.11 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.99 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.