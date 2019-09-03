Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.41
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.99
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.
