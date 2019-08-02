Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Lazard Ltd 37 1.47 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.