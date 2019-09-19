Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.