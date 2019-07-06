Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.04 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has an average target price of $17.67, with potential upside of 8.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.