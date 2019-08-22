Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.38
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 51.35%. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
