Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.38 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 51.35%. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.