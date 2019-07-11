Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.45
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.50
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-0.65%
|1.99%
|1.32%
|-3.46%
|10.83%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 10.83% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
