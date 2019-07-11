Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.50 N/A 14.34 9.89

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 10.83% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.