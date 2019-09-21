Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)’s results

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.55 N/A -0.11 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.01 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 3.36% respectively. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.