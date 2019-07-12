Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.