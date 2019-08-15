Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.27 N/A -0.11 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.92 N/A 1.27 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is $12.83, which is potential 50.41% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.