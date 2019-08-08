Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.