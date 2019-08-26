Reviewing Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)’s and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s results

Both Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 466 7.34 N/A 31.87 15.00 FirstCash Inc. 94 2.26 N/A 3.56 28.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FirstCash Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Credit Acceptance Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9% FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Credit Acceptance Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FirstCash Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Credit Acceptance Corporation and FirstCash Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 FirstCash Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 3.21% upside potential and an average target price of $467.5. Meanwhile, FirstCash Inc.’s consensus target price is $95, while its potential downside is -1.20%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Credit Acceptance Corporation is looking more favorable than FirstCash Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22% FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than FirstCash Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Credit Acceptance Corporation beats FirstCash Inc.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.