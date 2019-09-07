Reviewing Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)’s and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 468 7.26 N/A 31.87 15.00 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.12 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Acceptance Corporation and China Lending Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Risk and Volatility

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Lending Corporation has beta of -0.36 which is 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Credit Acceptance Corporation and China Lending Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 4.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $467.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Acceptance Corporation and China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 0.2% respectively. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend while China Lending Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats China Lending Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.