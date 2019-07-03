Reviewing Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.75 N/A -3.25 0.00 Shopify Inc. 214 29.77 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Creative Realities Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.1% -50.5% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Shopify Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Creative Realities Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Shopify Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 12.6 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Creative Realities Inc. and Shopify Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65

On the other hand, Shopify Inc.’s potential downside is -2.18% and its consensus target price is $306.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Creative Realities Inc. and Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 77.4% respectively. About 6.9% of Creative Realities Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49% Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has weaker performance than Shopify Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Shopify Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.