Reviewing Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.58 N/A -2.42 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.15 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Creative Realities Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. Comparatively, 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors QAD Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.