Reviewing Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

As Application Software companies, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.59 N/A -2.42 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.41 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Creative Realities Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares and 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.