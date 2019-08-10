Reviewing Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.69 N/A -2.42 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Materialise NV on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Materialise NV is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Materialise NV is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Creative Realities Inc. and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Materialise NV’s consensus price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 9.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.6% of Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors. Creative Realities Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance while Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 9 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.