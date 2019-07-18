Reviewing Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Both Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -3.25 0.00 Elastic N.V. 83 26.63 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Creative Realities Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Creative Realities Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.1% -50.5% Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. Its rival Elastic N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Elastic N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Creative Realities Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Elastic N.V.’s average price target is $103.8, while its potential upside is 8.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Creative Realities Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 52.5%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49% Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.