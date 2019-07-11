Reviewing Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Both Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.76 N/A -3.25 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Creative Realities Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.1% -50.5% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta means Creative Realities Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, BSQUARE Corporation has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, BSQUARE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Creative Realities Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 29.7%. Insiders owned 6.9% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49% BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. had bullish trend while BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

BSQUARE Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.