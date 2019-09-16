Reviewing Crawford & Company (CRD-A)’s and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s results

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Insurance Brokers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company 10 0.53 N/A 0.42 24.36 CorVel Corporation 77 2.47 N/A 2.43 35.11

In table 1 we can see Crawford & Company and CorVel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CorVel Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Crawford & Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 0.00% 0% 0% CorVel Corporation 0.00% 24.6% 15.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Crawford & Company shares and 48.4% of CorVel Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.6% of CorVel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crawford & Company 1.77% 0.39% 15.42% 9.89% 19.15% 16.07% CorVel Corporation -8.41% -2.76% 19.98% 36.63% 55.76% 38.04%

For the past year Crawford & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than CorVel Corporation.

Summary

CorVel Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors Crawford & Company.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.