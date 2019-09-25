Reviewing Crane Co. (CR)’s and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s results

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 82 1.43 N/A 5.84 14.33 Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.50 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crane Co. and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Crane Co. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Crane Co. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Crane Co. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crane Co. Its rival Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.2 respectively. Twin Disc Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Crane Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Crane Co. and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$103 is Crane Co.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 28.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Crane Co. shares and 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares. Crane Co.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Crane Co. had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Crane Co. beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.