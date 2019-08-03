Reviewing Crane Co. (CR)’s and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s results

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 83 1.44 N/A 5.84 14.33 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 147 3.44 N/A 7.51 20.53

In table 1 we can see Crane Co. and Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Illinois Tool Works Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Crane Co. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Crane Co.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Crane Co.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Crane Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Illinois Tool Works Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Crane Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Crane Co. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13

Crane Co. has an average target price of $103, and a 27.36% upside potential. On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s potential downside is -6.87% and its consensus target price is $141.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Crane Co. seems more appealing than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crane Co. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74%

For the past year Crane Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Crane Co.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.