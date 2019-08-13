Reviewing Crane Co. (CR)’s and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s results

Both Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 84 1.38 N/A 5.84 14.33 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 148 3.42 N/A 7.51 20.53

Table 1 highlights Crane Co. and Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Crane Co. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Crane Co.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Crane Co. and Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

Crane Co. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crane Co. Its rival Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Crane Co. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Crane Co. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 4 1 2.14

Crane Co. has an average target price of $103, and a 32.53% upside potential. On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s potential downside is -5.38% and its average target price is $143.71. The information presented earlier suggests that Crane Co. looks more robust than Illinois Tool Works Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Crane Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crane Co.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 0.2% are Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74%

For the past year Crane Co. was less bullish than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Crane Co.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.