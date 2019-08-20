Reviewing Crane Co. (CR)’s and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)’s results

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 83 1.33 N/A 5.84 14.33 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 11 0.10 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Crane Co.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, Briggs & Stratton Corporation has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crane Co. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Briggs & Stratton Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Crane Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Crane Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.83% and an $103 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Crane Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Crane Co.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14%

For the past year Crane Co. had bullish trend while Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend.

On 9 of the 9 factors Crane Co. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.