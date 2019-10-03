Reviewing Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW)’s and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A)’s results

Both Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) are Beverages – Brewers companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 10 -30.15 12.70M -0.18 0.00 Molson Coors Brewing Company 63 0.00 188.16M 4.57 14.01

Table 1 highlights Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Molson Coors Brewing Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 129,591,836.73% -2.5% -1.5% Molson Coors Brewing Company 298,004,434.59% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Molson Coors Brewing Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Molson Coors Brewing Company 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 54.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Molson Coors Brewing Company are owned by institutional investors at 37.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of Craft Brew Alliance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 1.35% 10.01% 7.02% -3.97% -19.02% 9.78% Molson Coors Brewing Company -3.03% 5.09% -11.14% -22.81% -31.19% 3.51%

For the past year Craft Brew Alliance Inc. was more bullish than Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. It operates in two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs that offer dining and entertainment facilities, and sell apparel and other merchandise. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.