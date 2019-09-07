Reviewing Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW)’s and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s results

As Beverages – Brewers businesses, Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 14 0.93 N/A -0.18 0.00 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 88 3.47 N/A 3.39 29.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1.5% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. has a 0.45 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 2 0 2.00

$16 is Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.38%. Competitively Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus target price of $79.5, with potential downside of -15.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Craft Brew Alliance Inc. seems more appealing than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are owned by institutional investors at 37.4% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has 53.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 1.35% 10.01% 7.02% -3.97% -19.02% 9.78% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 5.67% 14.19% 15% 34.75% -0.29% 53.44%

For the past year Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats on 7 of the 10 factors Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. It operates in two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs that offer dining and entertainment facilities, and sell apparel and other merchandise. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.