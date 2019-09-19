Reviewing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)’s and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 1.30 N/A 9.08 19.12 Denny’s Corporation 20 2.16 N/A 0.76 29.57

Table 1 highlights Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Denny’s Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Denny’s Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is currently more affordable than Denny’s Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Denny’s Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0.00% 35.7% 14% Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Denny’s Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, Denny’s Corporation has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denny’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Denny’s Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Denny’s Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a 2.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $170.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.96% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Denny’s Corporation has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 5.66% 6.46% 21.31% 10.52% Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36%

For the past year Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has weaker performance than Denny’s Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats Denny’s Corporation.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.