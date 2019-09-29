Reviewing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)’s and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)’s results

Both Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 -45.02 21.63M 9.08 19.12 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 13,126,593.03% 35.7% 14% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1,516,164,994.43% -80.2% -18.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s 143.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a 4.16% upside potential and an average price target of $167.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 2.7%. About 0.96% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 5.66% 6.46% 21.31% 10.52% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73%

For the past year Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. had bullish trend while Chanticleer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.