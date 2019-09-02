Reviewing CRA International Inc. (CRAI)’s and Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s results

This is a contrast between CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) and Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Management Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRA International Inc. 43 0.72 N/A 2.65 16.37 Huron Consulting Group Inc. 52 1.67 N/A 1.00 60.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRA International Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc. Huron Consulting Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CRA International Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CRA International Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CRA International Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRA International Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

CRA International Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a -0.07 beta which is 107.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CRA International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Huron Consulting Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. CRA International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CRA International Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRA International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Huron Consulting Group Inc. is $57, which is potential -6.88% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of CRA International Inc. shares and 93.5% of Huron Consulting Group Inc. shares. CRA International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRA International Inc. 5.41% 12.02% -16.79% 3.21% -18.11% 2.04% Huron Consulting Group Inc. 10.85% 20.14% 24.56% 28.22% 39.52% 18.83%

For the past year CRA International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Huron Consulting Group Inc. beats CRA International Inc.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. The company also offers services related to class certification, damages analysis, expert reports and testimony, regulatory analysis, strategy development, valuation of tangible and intangible assets, risk management, and transaction support to law firms, businesses, and government agencies. In addition, it provides management consulting services, such as strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including agriculture; banking and capital markets; chemicals; communications and media; consumer products; energy; entertainment; financial services; health care; insurance; life sciences; manufacturing; metals, mining, and materials; oil and gas; real estate; retail; sports; telecommunications; transportation; and technology. Further, it develops and markets neural network software tools, as well as provides complementary application consulting services primarily for electric utilities. CRA International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory segments. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Education and Life Sciences segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance to higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, biotechnology, and research industries. The Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.