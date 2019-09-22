Reviewing CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.58 N/A -0.29 0.00 Vicor Corporation 32 4.43 N/A 0.78 37.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CPS Technologies Corporation and Vicor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1% Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15%

Risk & Volatility

CPS Technologies Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Vicor Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CPS Technologies Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2. Competitively, Vicor Corporation has 5.3 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vicor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CPS Technologies Corporation and Vicor Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Vicor Corporation has a consensus price target of $43, with potential upside of 38.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CPS Technologies Corporation and Vicor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 41.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 35.6% of Vicor Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82% Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Vicor Corporation

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats CPS Technologies Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.