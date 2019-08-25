Reviewing CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s results

As Diversified Electronics companies, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.56 N/A -0.29 0.00 Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 190.54 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights CPS Technologies Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1% Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

CPS Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. In other hand, Nam Tai Property Inc. has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CPS Technologies Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Nam Tai Property Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. CPS Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CPS Technologies Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 20% respectively. About 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82% Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has -13.82% weaker performance while Nam Tai Property Inc. has 23.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nam Tai Property Inc. beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.