Reviewing CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Electronics company, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CPS Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55.00% -37.10% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CPS Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CPS Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.08 2.83

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 80.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CPS Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has -13.82% weaker performance while CPS Technologies Corporation’s rivals have 45.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

CPS Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. CPS Technologies Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

CPS Technologies Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

CPS Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CPS Technologies Corporation’s competitors beat CPS Technologies Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.