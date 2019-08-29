Reviewing CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)’s results

Since CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.58 N/A -0.29 0.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.80 N/A 0.79 32.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CPS Technologies Corporation and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CPS Technologies Corporation and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that CPS Technologies Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CPS Technologies Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2. Competitively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has 8.8 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CPS Technologies Corporation and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 17.3%. 0.2% are CPS Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has -13.82% weaker performance while Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has 2.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats CPS Technologies Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.