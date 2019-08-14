Reviewing CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)’s and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s results

As Credit Services companies, CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -1.02 0.00 Senmiao Technology Limited 4 8.87 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights CPI Card Group Inc. and Senmiao Technology Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8%

Liquidity

CPI Card Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Senmiao Technology Limited are 3 and 2.6 respectively. Senmiao Technology Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CPI Card Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares and 0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares. CPI Card Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92% Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67%

For the past year CPI Card Group Inc. had bullish trend while Senmiao Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Senmiao Technology Limited beats CPI Card Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.