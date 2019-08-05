Reviewing CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU)’s and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)’s results

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 0.95 N/A 0.27 29.51 United Technologies Corporation 129 1.51 N/A 6.96 19.20

In table 1 we can see CPI Aerostructures Inc. and United Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Technologies Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CPI Aerostructures Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9% United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Competitively, United Technologies Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival United Technologies Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and United Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Technologies Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of United Technologies Corporation is $149.75, which is potential 18.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.2% of United Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23% United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47%

For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Technologies Corporation.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats CPI Aerostructures Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.