Reviewing Cowen Inc. (COWN)’s and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s results

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) are two firms in the Investment Brokerage – National that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc. 16 0.61 N/A 0.93 17.03 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 48 3.97 N/A 4.10 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cowen Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation. E*TRADE Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cowen Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cowen Inc. is currently more expensive than E*TRADE Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cowen Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.8% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 17.3% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cowen Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cowen Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus price target of Cowen Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 11.23%. Meanwhile, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $55.83, while its potential upside is 14.03%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that E*TRADE Financial Corporation seems more appealing than Cowen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Cowen Inc. shares and 95% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Cowen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cowen Inc. -0.38% -0.06% 4.2% 0.7% 0.76% 18.97% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -4.22% -2.63% 0.85% -9.94% -25.35% 8.66%

For the past year Cowen Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats Cowen Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.