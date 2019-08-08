Reviewing Cowen Inc. (COWN)’s and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s results

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) have been rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc. 16 0.56 N/A 0.93 18.84 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 12 0.02 N/A 0.15 86.26

Table 1 highlights Cowen Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cowen Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cowen Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cowen Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a 0.04 beta and it is 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cowen Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.99% for Cowen Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of Cowen Inc. shares and 24.2% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Cowen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cowen Inc. 1.44% 2.99% 6.94% 11.7% 17.07% 31.63% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 4.88% -2.46% 12.61% -5.02% 2.34% 7.55%

For the past year Cowen Inc. was more bullish than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

Summary

Cowen Inc. beats A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.