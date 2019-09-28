Reviewing Cowen Inc. (COWN)’s and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s results

We are comparing Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc. 16 0.51 26.70M 0.93 18.84 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 14 0.00 3.98M 0.15 86.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cowen Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cowen Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cowen Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cowen Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc. 167,293,233.08% 4.5% 1% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 29,481,481.48% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cowen Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a 0.04 beta which is 96.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cowen Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Cowen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 30.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cowen Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 24.2%. 4.5% are Cowen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cowen Inc. 1.44% 2.99% 6.94% 11.7% 17.07% 31.63% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 4.88% -2.46% 12.61% -5.02% 2.34% 7.55%

For the past year Cowen Inc. has stronger performance than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

Summary

Cowen Inc. beats A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.