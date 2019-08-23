Reviewing Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)’s results

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -2.85 0.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -173.18 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Covia Holdings Corporation and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covia Holdings Corporation. Its rival Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 16.2 and 16.2 respectively. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Covia Holdings Corporation and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 96.97% for Covia Holdings Corporation with consensus price target of $3.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares and 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc Corp. has 16.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Solitario Zinc Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Covia Holdings Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Solitario Zinc Corp.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.