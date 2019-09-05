Reviewing Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s results

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 3 0.13 N/A -2.85 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Covia Holdings Corporation and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Covia Holdings Corporation and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Covia Holdings Corporation and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Covia Holdings Corporation’s upside potential is 80.56% at a $3.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Covia Holdings Corporation and SilverCrest Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 0%. Insiders held 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation has -49.12% weaker performance while SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 79.86% stronger performance.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.