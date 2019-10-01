Reviewing Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s and Nevsun Resources Ltd (:)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (:) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 2 -0.08 40.48M -2.85 0.00 Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Covia Holdings Corporation and Nevsun Resources Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 2,081,662,038.47% 0% 0% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Covia Holdings Corporation and Nevsun Resources Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Nevsun Resources Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Covia Holdings Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.76% and an $2.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.9% of Nevsun Resources Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Nevsun Resources Ltd has 92.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Covia Holdings Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.