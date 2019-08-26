Reviewing Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s results

This is a contrast between Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -2.85 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.16 N/A 2.07 26.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Covia Holdings Corporation and Compass Minerals International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Covia Holdings Corporation and Compass Minerals International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covia Holdings Corporation. Its rival Compass Minerals International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Compass Minerals International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Covia Holdings Corporation and Compass Minerals International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Covia Holdings Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 111.04% and an $3.25 consensus price target. On the other hand, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s potential upside is 10.24% and its consensus price target is $55. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Covia Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Covia Holdings Corporation and Compass Minerals International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 96.4%. Covia Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation has -49.12% weaker performance while Compass Minerals International Inc. has 33.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Covia Holdings Corporation.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.