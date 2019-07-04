Reviewing Covetrus Inc. (CVET)’s and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus Inc. 31 0.73 N/A 0.95 30.98 SCWorx Corp. 6 8.72 N/A -4.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Covetrus Inc. and SCWorx Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% -446.6%

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covetrus Inc. Its rival SCWorx Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Covetrus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SCWorx Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Covetrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of SCWorx Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Covetrus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, SCWorx Corp. has 22.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covetrus Inc. -4.09% -10.73% -22.42% 0% 0% -30.29% SCWorx Corp. 1.93% -22.53% -10.48% 0.62% -12.63% 88.88%

For the past year Covetrus Inc. had bearish trend while SCWorx Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Covetrus Inc. beats SCWorx Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.