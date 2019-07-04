Reviewing Covetrus Inc. (CVET)’s and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Covetrus Inc.
|31
|0.73
|N/A
|0.95
|30.98
|SCWorx Corp.
|6
|8.72
|N/A
|-4.64
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Covetrus Inc. and SCWorx Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Covetrus Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|SCWorx Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|-446.6%
Liquidity
1.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covetrus Inc. Its rival SCWorx Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Covetrus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SCWorx Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.2% of Covetrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of SCWorx Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Covetrus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, SCWorx Corp. has 22.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Covetrus Inc.
|-4.09%
|-10.73%
|-22.42%
|0%
|0%
|-30.29%
|SCWorx Corp.
|1.93%
|-22.53%
|-10.48%
|0.62%
|-12.63%
|88.88%
For the past year Covetrus Inc. had bearish trend while SCWorx Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Covetrus Inc. beats SCWorx Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
