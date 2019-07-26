Reviewing Covetrus Inc. (CVET)’s and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s results

We are comparing Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus Inc. 30 0.70 N/A 0.95 30.98 Evolent Health Inc. 13 0.80 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Covetrus Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Covetrus Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7%

Liquidity

Covetrus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Evolent Health Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Evolent Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Covetrus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Covetrus Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Evolent Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.75 consensus price target and a 251.08% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Covetrus Inc. shares and 0% of Evolent Health Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Covetrus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Evolent Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covetrus Inc. -4.09% -10.73% -22.42% 0% 0% -30.29% Evolent Health Inc. 0.14% 5.57% -17.33% -43.55% -24.76% -28.72%

For the past year Covetrus Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Evolent Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Covetrus Inc. beats Evolent Health Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.