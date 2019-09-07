Reviewing Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVTI)’s and Its Peers results

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) is a company in the Trucking industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has 77.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.04% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has 21.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 5.50% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transportation Group Inc. N/A 17 8.07 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.88 2.53

With consensus target price of $24, Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has a potential upside of 56.15%. The potential upside of the competitors is 40.21%. Given Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 10.49% 14.08% -9.7% -30.34% -41.88% -12.24% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Covenant Transportation Group Inc. had bearish trend while Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.66 which is 65.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s rivals beat Covenant Transportation Group Inc.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,535 tractors and 7,389 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.