Reviewing Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVTI)’s and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s results

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been rivals in the Trucking for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 18 0.27 N/A 2.09 8.07 Daseke Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and Daseke Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 5.5% Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Daseke Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Daseke Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Daseke Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and Daseke Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Daseke Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 69.97% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and Daseke Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 32.7%. About 21.8% of Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Daseke Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 10.49% 14.08% -9.7% -30.34% -41.88% -12.24% Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54%

For the past year Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has -12.24% weaker performance while Daseke Inc. has 0.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Daseke Inc.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,535 tractors and 7,389 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.