Reviewing Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)’s and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)’s results

As Waste Management companies, Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.16 N/A -0.33 0.00 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 31 1.81 N/A 0.01 2312.14

Demonstrates Covanta Holding Corporation and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Covanta Holding Corporation and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 4% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covanta Holding Corporation. Its rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Covanta Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Covanta Holding Corporation and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Covanta Holding Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.70%. Meanwhile, Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s average target price is $30.67, while its potential downside is -5.60%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Covanta Holding Corporation seems more appealing than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares and 0% of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Covanta Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Advanced Disposal Services Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.19% 0.87% 0.22% 29.53% 32.56% 35.21%

For the past year Covanta Holding Corporation was less bullish than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Summary

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. beats Covanta Holding Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.