Reviewing Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)’s results

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.66 N/A 0.23 40.65 Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.48 N/A 1.82 8.08

Table 1 highlights Cousins Properties Incorporated and Ready Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ready Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cousins Properties Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cousins Properties Incorporated is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4% Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ready Capital Corporation has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Ready Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s average target price is $10.75, while its potential downside is -70.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of Ready Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86% Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Ready Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Ready Capital Corporation.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.